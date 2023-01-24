Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Trading Up 3.5 %
NYSE MCF opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.94.
About Contango Oil & Gas
