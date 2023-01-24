Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.60

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.60 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 41.80 ($0.52). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 41.45 ($0.51), with a volume of 199,561 shares changing hands.

Costain Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.60. The company has a market cap of £114.02 million and a PE ratio of -19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83.

Insider Transactions at Costain Group

In other news, insider Alex Vaughan purchased 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £1,632.24 ($2,020.85). In other news, insider Kate Rock bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($23,523.59). Also, insider Alex Vaughan bought 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £1,632.24 ($2,020.85).

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

