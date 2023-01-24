Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $600.00 at Cowen

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $553.78.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $492.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $486.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.65.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,336. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

