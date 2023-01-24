CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVU opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $43.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.69. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.