Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,839.60

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.78) and traded as low as GBX 1,500 ($18.57). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,500 ($18.57), with a volume of 73,615 shares trading hands.

Craneware Trading Down 10.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £533.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,818.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,952.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,839.60.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

