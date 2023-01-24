Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,663 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $916,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.