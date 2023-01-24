Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) vs. Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Financial Comparison

Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Creative Medical Technology and Big Cypress Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Medical Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Creative Medical Technology presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,065.91%. Given Creative Medical Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Creative Medical Technology is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Big Cypress Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Medical Technology $90,000.00 72.21 $19.21 million N/A N/A Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Creative Medical Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Big Cypress Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Medical Technology N/A -48.25% -46.65% Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Creative Medical Technology beats Big Cypress Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Medical Technology

(Get Rating)

Creative Medical Technologies, Inc. develops novel regenerative medicine and stem cell technologies. The company was founded on December 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.