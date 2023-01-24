Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €465.00 ($505.43) to €455.00 ($494.57) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $448.33.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $348.00 on Monday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a twelve month low of $282.50 and a twelve month high of $447.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.90 and a 200 day moving average of $330.67.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

