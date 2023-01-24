Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2023

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHFGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €465.00 ($505.43) to €455.00 ($494.57) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $448.33.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $348.00 on Monday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a twelve month low of $282.50 and a twelve month high of $447.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.90 and a 200 day moving average of $330.67.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

(Get Rating)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.