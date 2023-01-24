Credit Suisse Group Lowers Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $115.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMED. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.19.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $95.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.29. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $79.30 and a 12-month high of $179.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

