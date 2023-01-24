CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CRH Medical Price Performance

Shares of CRHM stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

