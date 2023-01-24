Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Crown by 1,040.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 71,193 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Crown by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 326.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Crown by 14.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCK. Bank of America cut their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.