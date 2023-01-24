Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $282.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.79.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

