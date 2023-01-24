Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.34

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.34 and traded as low as $4.29. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 6,392 shares changing hands.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $37.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

Insider Activity at Cryo-Cell International

In related news, CEO David Portnoy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,366 shares of company stock valued at $167,193 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

