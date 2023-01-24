Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $38.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.25.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

