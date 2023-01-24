CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $61.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.20. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 21,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $127,517.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 721,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,576.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CVD Equipment by 25.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.