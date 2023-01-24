CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.23. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
CWC Energy Services Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of C$115.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23.
CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.0095745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
CWC Energy Services Company Profile
CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.
