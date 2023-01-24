CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.23. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

CWC Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of C$115.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.0095745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

CWC Energy Services Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 148,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$42,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,026.40. In other CWC Energy Services news, Director Daryl George Austin sold 267,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$64,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,515,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,163,802.32. Also, Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 148,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$42,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,847 shares in the company, valued at C$29,026.40. Insiders have sold a total of 914,000 shares of company stock valued at $229,833 in the last ninety days.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

