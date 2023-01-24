Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CYCC. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Featured Articles

