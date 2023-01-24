DA Davidson Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $219.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $219.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.67.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $215.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,999 shares of company stock worth $4,175,901. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

