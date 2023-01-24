DA Davidson Cuts 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Price Target to $51.00

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $48.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1st Source

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 1.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

