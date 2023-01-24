Dan Puckett Sells 1,100 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $195,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total transaction of $271,656.00.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

SWAV stock opened at $176.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.04. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

