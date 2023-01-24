Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,975 shares of company stock worth $3,439,234 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Shares of DRI opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $152.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.35.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

