Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,975 shares of company stock worth $3,439,234 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Darden Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of DRI opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $152.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.35.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.
Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
