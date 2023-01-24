DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 180.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 169,065 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 10.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DaVita by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 22.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter valued at $536,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

