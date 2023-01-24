Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.28

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.28 and traded as high as $19.69. Deluxe shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 172,116 shares trading hands.

DLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deluxe to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.00 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 2.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Deluxe by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

