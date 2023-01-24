Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $140.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.48.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $123.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $290.47.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

