Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.76.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $106.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.05 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,321,000 after acquiring an additional 674,603 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
