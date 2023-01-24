Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades SentinelOne (NYSE:S) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

S has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $14.82 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $25,653.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $25,653.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 834,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,620. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

