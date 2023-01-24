Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $90.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OKTA. Mizuho dropped their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 target price on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.65.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $69.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $203.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Research analysts predict that Okta will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,679 shares of company stock worth $1,726,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,648,000 after purchasing an additional 267,321 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,200,000 after purchasing an additional 267,213 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,799 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.