Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Target Price to $160.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.44.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $141.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.