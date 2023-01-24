Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €29.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €29.50 ($32.07) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.46% from the company’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($25.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.52) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €20.28 ($22.04) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($19.71). The business has a 50-day moving average of €19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.95.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.