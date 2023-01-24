Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $206.34

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.34 ($2.55) and traded as low as GBX 173.65 ($2.15). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 175.70 ($2.18), with a volume of 4,661,531 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 260 ($3.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 225 ($2.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.29) to GBX 259 ($3.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.38 ($3.14).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 878.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 209.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 206.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Penny James sold 218,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.75), for a total transaction of £484,048.80 ($599,292.81).

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.