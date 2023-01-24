dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $86.65

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.65 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 83.50 ($1.03). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 266,676 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
dotdigital Group Trading Up 2.7 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of £264.81 million and a P/E ratio of 2,212.50.
In other dotdigital Group news, insider Alistair Gurney bought 27,000 shares of dotdigital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £25,110 ($31,088.28).
dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.
