Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DOCMF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dr. Martens from GBX 226 ($2.80) to GBX 205 ($2.54) in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dr. Martens from GBX 375 ($4.64) to GBX 270 ($3.34) in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Dr. Martens Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $1.79 on Monday. Dr. Martens has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dr. Martens (DOCMF)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.