Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DOCMF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dr. Martens from GBX 226 ($2.80) to GBX 205 ($2.54) in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dr. Martens from GBX 375 ($4.64) to GBX 270 ($3.34) in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Dr. Martens Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $1.79 on Monday. Dr. Martens has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

