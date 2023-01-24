Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $649.14

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 649.14 ($8.04) and traded as high as GBX 681 ($8.43). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 660 ($8.17), with a volume of 859,246 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRX shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 598 ($7.40) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.50) to GBX 825 ($10.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 820 ($10.15) to GBX 1,000 ($12.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.55) to GBX 950 ($11.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Drax Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 739.67 ($9.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,294.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 642.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 649.14.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

