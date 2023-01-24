Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research lowered Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Drive Shack Price Performance
NYSE:DS opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Drive Shack has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional Trading of Drive Shack
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Drive Shack by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Drive Shack by 14.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Drive Shack by 102.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Drive Shack Company Profile
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.
