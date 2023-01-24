Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

NYSE:DS opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Drive Shack has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.67 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Drive Shack by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Drive Shack by 14.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Drive Shack by 102.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

