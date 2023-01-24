Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Sells $140,300.00 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Mcneill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Jonathan Mcneill sold 30,150 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $348,835.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $711.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.07.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

DYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

