E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.78

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €8.78 ($9.54) and traded as high as €10.00 ($10.87). E.On shares last traded at €9.90 ($10.76), with a volume of 4,632,479 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOAN shares. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.33) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €9.75 ($10.60) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.41) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.78.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

