Eads & Heald Wealth Management Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 68,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 64,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

