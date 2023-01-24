Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $53.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $734.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.83 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

