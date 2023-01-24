Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.62

Shares of Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.62 and traded as low as $35.35. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 445 shares trading hands.
Eagle Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62.
Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 21.39%.
Eagle Financial Services Increases Dividend
Eagle Financial Services Company Profile
Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.
