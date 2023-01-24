Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.62

Shares of Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.62 and traded as low as $35.35. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 445 shares trading hands.

Eagle Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 21.39%.

Eagle Financial Services Increases Dividend

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Eagle Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

Further Reading

