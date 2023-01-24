Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $70.94 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 2.4 %

AAPL stock opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.44.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

