Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $810,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 148,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ETX opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

