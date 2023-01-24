Edge Resources (OTCMKTS:EDGXF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Edge Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:EDGXF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.07. Edge Resources shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
Edge Resources Stock Performance
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edge Resources (EDGXF)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Edge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.