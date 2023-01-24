Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Educational Development stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of -111.46 and a beta of 0.92.
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
