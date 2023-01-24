Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Educational Development stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of -111.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development during the first quarter worth $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter worth $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Educational Development during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Educational Development by 55.2% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

