Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Stock Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $23.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.48.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 45.07% and a negative net margin of 109.88%.
Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
