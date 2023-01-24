Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGO. StockNews.com began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

