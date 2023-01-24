Elementis (LON:ELM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $108.02

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.02 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.50). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.50), with a volume of 2,010,513 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.02. The stock has a market cap of £707.71 million and a PE ratio of 335.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30.

In related news, insider Clement Woon acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £22,200 ($27,485.45).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

