Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of -1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

