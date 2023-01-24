Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.34

Shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and traded as high as $33.26. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 18,600 shares changing hands.

Emclaire Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $86.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter.

Emclaire Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emclaire Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Emclaire Financial’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emclaire Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 78,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Emclaire Financial in the second quarter worth about $527,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emclaire Financial in the first quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 420.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

