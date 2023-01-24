Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Price Performance
MSN opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.
Emerson Radio Company Profile
