Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MSN opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

