Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.88

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.88 and traded as high as $9.31. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 82,485 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 1.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $393.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
See Also
